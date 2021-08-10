Tsfg LLC Takes $59,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $517.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

