Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

