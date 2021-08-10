TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTG. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

TTG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 100,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,940. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.80 million and a PE ratio of 350.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

