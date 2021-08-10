TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,042. TTEC has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429 in the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 891.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

