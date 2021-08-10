Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Tuatara Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TCACU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCACU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,700,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,380,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,476,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

