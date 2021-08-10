Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$43.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.78.

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$21.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

