Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

TUFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

