Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $178.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. 6,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,631. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

