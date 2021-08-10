Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

TWST stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.94.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

