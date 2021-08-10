Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. 44,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

