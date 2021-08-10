Ubex Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $428,473.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00433515 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.