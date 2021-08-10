Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 31st

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.