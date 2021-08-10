Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,402.00

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market cap of $303,406.63 and $11,402.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00140251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.78 or 0.99817727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00770582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

