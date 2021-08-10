Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $29.02 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $17.04 billion and $715.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $29.02 or 0.00063899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000771 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,407,504 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

