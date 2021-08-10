United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

