United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $23.97 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,473.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

