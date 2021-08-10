United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,896 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

