United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.