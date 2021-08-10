United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.90.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $608.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.51 and a 1 year high of $609.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

