United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

