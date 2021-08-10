United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $285,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $332.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

