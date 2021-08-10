Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

