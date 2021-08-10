Usca Ria LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

