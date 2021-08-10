Usca Ria LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

