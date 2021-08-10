Usca Ria LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

