Usca Ria LLC Invests $407,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.