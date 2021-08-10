Usca Ria LLC Lowers Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.12% of USD Partners worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $175.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.