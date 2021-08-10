Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 4,225 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

