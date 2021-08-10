Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89.

