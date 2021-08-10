Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 347,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 126,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63.

