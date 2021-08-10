Usca Ria LLC Sells 5,552 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.12% of USD Partners worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USD Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

