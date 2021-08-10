Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.