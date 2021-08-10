USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USDP opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.30.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

