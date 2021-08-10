Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.74. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 58,495 shares of company stock worth $355,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

