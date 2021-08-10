VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.55.

EGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.