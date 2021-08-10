Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.86. Vaccitech shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

