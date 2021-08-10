Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.81. Valeo shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 39,140 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

