VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62.

