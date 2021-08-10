Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

