Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

VV opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $207.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

