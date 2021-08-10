Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

