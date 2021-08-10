Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 540.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $173.18. 783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,454. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

