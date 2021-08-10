Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.27 million.

VREX stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

