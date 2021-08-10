Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Insider Paul Fletcher Purchases 365,000 Shares

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

VAST opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Vast Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

