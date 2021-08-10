Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Insider Paul Fletcher Purchases 365,000 Shares

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).
VAST opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Vast Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32).
Vast Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.