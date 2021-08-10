Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.99 million.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 7,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

