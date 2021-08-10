Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

