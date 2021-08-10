Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $187.46 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

