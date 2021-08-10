Veriti Management LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

