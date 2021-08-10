Veriti Management LLC Has $925,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 13,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

