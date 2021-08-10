Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 2,817.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period.

Shares of PHI opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

